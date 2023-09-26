Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FMX traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $108.71. 70,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

