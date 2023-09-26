Rural Funds Group (RFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.