Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $22.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 19.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

