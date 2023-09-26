Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $133.03. 1,410,536 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

