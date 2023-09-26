Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 689,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,027. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

