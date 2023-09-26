Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VNQ traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 1,455,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

