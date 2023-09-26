Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 3,238 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.