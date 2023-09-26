Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 525 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. 394,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.