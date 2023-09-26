Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes $242,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $650.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,202. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $701.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

