Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.09. 1,669,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

