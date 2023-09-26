Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 392,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,783. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

