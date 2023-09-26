Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 150.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 624,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,916. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.