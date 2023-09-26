Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.39 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Boeing by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Boeing by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

BA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.34. 1,454,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,560. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

