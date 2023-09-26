Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.14. 503,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

