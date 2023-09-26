Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.26. 614,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.53.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

