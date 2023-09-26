Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$107.97 million for the quarter.

