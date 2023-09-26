Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $820.21. The stock had a trading volume of 567,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $338.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $868.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $772.39. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

