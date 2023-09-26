Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6,648.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,509,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.