Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,534. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

