Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,663. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $332.34 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

