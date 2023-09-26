Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.52.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.98. 728,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

