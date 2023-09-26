Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,088 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 3,381,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028,447. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

