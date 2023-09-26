Monument Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

View Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,072. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $153.52. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.