Monument Capital Management Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAT traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $272.26. The company had a trading volume of 682,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,839. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

