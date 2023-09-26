Monument Capital Management Has $4.05 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $690.27. 86,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

