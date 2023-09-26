Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock has a market cap of $662.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

