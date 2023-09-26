Monument Capital Management Takes $1.55 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 150.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Harbors by 65.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,834. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.