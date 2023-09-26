Monument Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,965 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Monument Capital Management owned 0.05% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $605,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 563.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,568. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $170.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

