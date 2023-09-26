116,281 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 116,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 298,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,591. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.