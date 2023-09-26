Monument Capital Management Sells 346,342 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,342 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 668,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

