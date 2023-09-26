Monument Capital Management Purchases New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,906. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

