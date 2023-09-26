Monument Capital Management Buys New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.90. 53,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.05 and a 200 day moving average of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

