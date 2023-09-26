Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.89.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.22. 112,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,584. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.62 and its 200 day moving average is $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

