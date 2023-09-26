Monument Capital Management Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

