Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $20.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $712.95. 163,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

