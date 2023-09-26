Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 1,085,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.