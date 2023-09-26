Monument Capital Management Sells 1,587 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. 175,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

