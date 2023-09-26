HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $317,265.00

HI (HI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, HI has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $317,265.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,224.83 or 1.00079731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00102331 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $332,992.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

