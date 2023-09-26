Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,576,000 after buying an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 3,015,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.