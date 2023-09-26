Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 86,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,112. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

