Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 477,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

