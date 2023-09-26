Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, reaching $447.86. 80,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,193. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,311,000 after acquiring an additional 62,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

