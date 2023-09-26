AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,696. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

