AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

MITT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,810. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

