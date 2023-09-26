Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.33% from the stock’s current price.

KFY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

KFY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 70,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

