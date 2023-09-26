Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. 2,943,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,502. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

