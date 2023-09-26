Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $338.00

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.24), with a volume of 1498943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($6.72).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Tuesday.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
