Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10,200.00

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £102 ($124.56) and last traded at £102.15 ($124.74), with a volume of 752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £106 ($129.44).

Mountview Estates Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,497.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 110.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is £107.42 and its 200-day moving average is £109.56.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

