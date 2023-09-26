Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 3,368 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.93. 72,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,586. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

