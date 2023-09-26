Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 7,423.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

